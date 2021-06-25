Cancel
CPW Explains Why Coloradans May Be Seeing More Bats in the Area

By Kelsey Nistel
 16 days ago
Coloradans may notice more bats hanging out nearby their homes or flying around outside during the next few weeks, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife explains this is a normal occurrence for this time of year. According to CPW, an increased amount of bats are expected to be fluttering about northern...

kekbfm.com
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

