Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

A Civilian Police Control Council… in Pittsburgh? It could happen

New Pittsburgh Courier
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould there be a Civilian Police Control Council, the first of its kind in the nation, in Pittsburgh?. Why not, says Randall Taylor. “All of us know we want to have more say in the police, so how do you do that? The only way we could do it is to have a democratically-elected body that would be in charge of all aspects of policing—hiring, firing, discipline, budget, but particularly decisions made about how, where and when we police our communities,” the longtime activist said during a press conference at Freedom Corner, June 17.

newpittsburghcourier.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Peduto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh City Council#Police Violence#Perjury#The Allegheny County Da#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Virgin Galactic's rocket reaches edge of space with Richard Branson on board

Richard Branson has some new bragging rights. Branson, the British entrepreneur, earned his astronaut wings Sunday after flying to the edge of space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. The test flight — Virgin Galactic's first expedition with a full crew — is a major boost for the company, which aims to start commercial flights with paying customers next year.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...

Comments / 1

Community Policy