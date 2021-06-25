A Civilian Police Control Council… in Pittsburgh? It could happen

Could there be a Civilian Police Control Council, the first of its kind in the nation, in Pittsburgh?. Why not, says Randall Taylor. “All of us know we want to have more say in the police, so how do you do that? The only way we could do it is to have a democratically-elected body that would be in charge of all aspects of policing—hiring, firing, discipline, budget, but particularly decisions made about how, where and when we police our communities,” the longtime activist said during a press conference at Freedom Corner, June 17.