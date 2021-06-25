Cass County in flood watch through Saturday morning

Effective: 2021-07-11 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cherokee; Panola; Rusk; Shelby; Smith The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Shelby County in eastern Texas Northern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Central Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 910 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen along the Smith/Cherokee County line as well as much of Central Rusk County. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area through 1215 AM, as additional thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall continues to develop and move over the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jacksonville, Henderson, Bullard, Troup, Turnertown, Joinerville, Mixon, Minden, Mount Selman, Pinehill, Reese, New Summerfield, Mount Enterprise, Cuney, Concord, Brachfield, Laneville, Church Hill, Chapman and Teaselville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR