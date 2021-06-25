Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Shadowrun Trilogy is free to keep on GOG until Monday

By Chad Norton
game-debate.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the mood for some classic CRPG goodness, then fret not because GOG is giving away the entire Shadowrun Trilogy on GOG this weekend, a critically acclaimed CRPG recreation of the famed tabletop game. But hurry, as you only have until Monday to claim your free copies. The...

game-debate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Hong Kong Bonus Campaign#Vote Click
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cyberpunk 2077
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamescogconnected.com

GOG Rounds Out Its Summer Sale With A Shadowrun Trilogy Giveaway

Summer gaming sales have become a long-standing tradition at this point, with online storefronts like Steam and GOG and company-owned clients like the PlayStation Store all vying for players’ hard-earned cash with increasingly lucrative sales. This year’s GOG Summer Sale will be wrapping up tomorrow, but before then they’ve released one last incentive to bring you to their store – Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Hong Kong and Shadowrun Dragonfall are all available for free on GOG right now!
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Secret Agent HD stealth-drops onto Steam and GOG today

The games industry has primed players to expect game announcements to come months or even years before the title’s release. Occasionally, however, developers announce games a few days or weeks before release, with some even simply dropping a game onto stores with no forewarning. The latter scenario just occurred today, as Secret Agent HD, a remaster of a three-episode game released back in 1992, stealth-dropped onto onto Steam and GOG several hours ago. This remaster comes over eight years after its 2013 rerelease on GOG.
Computersstevivor.com

Windows 11 free upgrades won’t come until 2022

Windows 11 free upgrades will not be rolled out to existing PCs until 2022, Microsoft has recently confirmed. New PCs will come with Windows 11 pre-installed in late 2021. “Windows 11 is due out later in 2021 and will be delivered over several months,” Microsoft confirmed via the Windows Twitter account. “The rollout of the upgrade to Windows 10 devices already in use today will begin in 2022 through the first half of that year.”
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

The fab Death Trash will be releasing on GOG in addition to Steam

Death Trash, an upcoming and very impressive open-world RPG is now confirmed to be getting a DRM-free release on GOG when it enters Early Access on August 5. Considering GOG are still quite picky when it comes to what indie games they bring over, often turning them down, it just goes to show how much of a mark Death Trash has made with its recent (and now permanent) demo on Steam.
Video GamesGematsu

Crown Trick coming to PS4, Xbox One on August 31

Publisher Team17 and developer NExT Studios will release turn-based roguelike game Crown Trick for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 31, the companies announced. Crown Trick first launched for Switch and PC via Steam in October 2021. Starting today, the free update “Requiem of Elements” will also be available...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Check Out a First Look at JETT: The Far Shore Gameplay - News

Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software have released a first look at gameplay for JETT: The Far Shore in a new trailer, which will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store in 2021. "We aspired to create a videogame to express our own feelings of...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Crown Trick receiving free Requiem of Elements DLC on Switch today

Team17 and Next Studios have announced that Switch players can access new content for Crown Trick starting today. The game is receiving Requiem of Elements DLC, which is entirely free. Requiem of Elements offers ‘Dungeons of the Deep’, a new endless game mode that tests players ability to stay alive...
Video GamesGematsu

Free-to-play MMORPG Eternal coming to PS5, PS4 on July 19 in Japan

Asobimo will release free-to-play massively multiplayer online RPG Eternal for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on July 19 in Japan, the company announced. Eternal, which features character design by Yoshitaka Amano, first launched for PC via client download and Asobimo Games Launcher, iOS via the App Store, and Android via Google Play in December 2020.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Arcadegeddon co-op multiplayer shooter announced for PC

Arcadegeddon, a co-op multiplayer shooter, was announced for PC during today’s Playstation State of Play event. Arcadegeddon launched today for Early Access through the Epic Games Store, so there’s no wait to hop into this colorful, Fortnite-like world. Developer Illfonic previously worked on Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th:...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

What Are You Playing This Weekend - July 2021 Edition

Mostly black desert online , but will play some other games in the meantime as usual : D. Probably going to finish my Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough this weekend. Replaying legacy of kain Blood Omen. Its just as good as i remember :) Mass Effect for me. Got through first two,...
FIFApushsquare.com

PS Store Sales Charts: Cyberpunk 2077 Was June's Best-Selling PS4 Game Following PS Store Return

Who would have expected this? After returning to the PlayStation Store on 21st June 2021, Cyberpunk 2077 managed to become the best-selling PS4 title for the entire month in the space of just nine days. The latest PS Store sales chart puts the CD Projekt RED RPG in first place for both the European and US territories, fending off competition from Grand Theft Auto V and FIFA 21 in second place. When the game was put back on the PS Store, Sony said that "work on the PS4 version continues, with fixes and updates to be released throughout the year". That warning clearly wasn't enough to dissuade interested buyers from purchasing it.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Battle Royale Hunter’s Arena: Legends Heads to PlayStation Plus August 3

Mantisco have announced battle royale action RPG Hunter’s Arena: Legends will be heading to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus. Combining elements of fighting games and battle royale, 30 hunters seek out demons to slay and grow stronger; along with each other. Players can enter the fight solo, or in teams of three, and earn new ways to customize their character.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Battlefield 2042 BattleHub mystery mode seemingly confirmed, list of returning maps leaked

For a while now we’ve heard various rumors for the upcoming Battlefield game that will be released later this year, but one of the biggest mysteries has been around one of the game’s mystery games modes that was rumored to feature remastered maps of old Battlefield games. Now that has seemingly been confirmed by EA themselves, and some of the classic maps have been leaked online.
TennisPosted by
Android Police

20 temporarily free and 62 on-sale apps and games for Monday

Welcome to Monday, everyone. Thanks to the recent holiday (coincidentally observed today), there's a plethora of sales available, including a few standouts I'd like to share. First up is Bridge Constructor Portal, the best game in the Bridge Constructor series and an absolute hoot. Next, I have Football Manager 2021 Mobile from Sega, an annual soccer management game that's well-reviewed. Last but not least is 9th Dawn III, a fantastic 2D RPG that offers hours of fun. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier on both our light and dark theme. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 62 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Swords of Legends Online Officially Launches Today

New MMO Swords of Legends Online is finally here. The game is only available on PC via Epic Games Store, Gameforge, and Steam. Players who participated in the game’s beta program will receive in-game goodies, such as the Masked Panda, Draco Avatar, and Frame. The goodies received will depend on...
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Astalon: Tears of the Earth (Nintendo Switch)

Retro 2D platformers are a dime a dozen on the Nintendo Switch. This makes sense, because a) they’re fun to play, and b) they’re perfectly suited for gaming on the go. If you find yourself in need of a new one at this present time, allow me to point you towards Astalon: Tears of the Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy