BB Stock: Why Reddit Favorite BlackBerry Is Looking Less Sweet Today
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock is taking a beating on Friday despite the company reporting solid earnings for its fiscal first quarter of 2022. The BlackBerry earnings report saw the company bringing in adjusted losses per share of 5 cents. That’s a negative switch compared to its adjusted earnings per share of 1 cent from the same time last year. However, it was still able to match Wall Street’s estimate for the quarter.investorplace.com