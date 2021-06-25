BB Stock: Why Reddit Favorite BlackBerry Is Looking Less Sweet Today

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) stock has hit a wall at $15. The stock rarely showed any momentum beyond this price. After an 84% jump in the last week of May from $10 to $19, the stock momentum was slow in June. Some traders booked profits and sent the stock down 20% in the last 30 days. If you are looking to buy this stock at the current levels, get over BlackBerry.