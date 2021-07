The Internet Computer (ICP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are coming off with impressive figures these days. The continuous growth of the digital currency ecosystem has continued to witness the launch of new projects on a daily basis. As social media publicity is considered a tool for attaining popularity, most project proponents strive to push positive fundamentals on these platforms in order to gain prominence. The crypto market has exited yet a weekend filled with enormous volatility, however, the Internet Computer (ICP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are coming off with impressive figures and are the top 3 trending cryptocurrencies today, both in terms of their price gains, and social media mentions.