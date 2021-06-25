Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Doximity IPO: 16 Things to Know About DOCS Stock After Its 103% Debut

By William White
InvestorPlace
 16 days ago

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock is retreating on Friday after the company saw its shares rocket higher with its initial public offering (IPO). Let’s take a look at DOCS stock and what investors need to know about the Doximity IPO. Doximity went public yesterday and quickly saw shares of its stock rocket...

investorplace.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Doximity Ipo#Docs#Gs#Jpm#Grvi#Psfe#Hofv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Stockspulse2.com

AMD Stock: $111 Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) have received a price target increase from $106 to $111 by Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) have received a price target increase from $106 to $111 by Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari maintained a “Conviction Buy” rating on the company shares.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,966 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

MOR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $54.26 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,717 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $54,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksInvestorPlace

Wall Street Thinks Dogecoin Is Dead, But These 3 Cryptos Can Live Forever

Investors have incredibly short attention spans these days. They have moved from GameStop (NYSE:GME) to AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Newegg (NASDAQ:NEGG) in the blink of an eye. The same is true in the world of cryptocurrencies. Following a massive run-up in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), investors started chasing Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD)… and then Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). Now, attention is shifting away from DOGE, leaving some to declare Dogecoin is dead. If that is the case, there are a few cryptos you should be sure to buy now.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $42.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.57.
StocksInvestorPlace

Look to Buy Palantir, Since PLTR Stock Won’t Stay Down for Long

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock has fallen in July by about 15% month-to-date, despite being in the green today. But like a few other stocks taking some hits, PLTR stock is presenting investors with a short-term purchasing opportunity. Palantir is the most technologically advanced data analytics platform provider in the world. And...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Super-Safe Dividend Stock Performers to Buy

In most cases, taking longshot bets in the market don’t pan out. However, for those brave contrarians that bought publicly traded securities during the initial onslaught of the novel coronavirus pandemic, they managed to accrue incredible profitability. Many onlookers quickly followed with their own money, making the case for buying super-safe dividend stocks less appealing than they already were.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: NFLX, SNOW, LEVI, TWLO

Thursday gave investors their first real taste of volatility in a while, but it was a dip amid a bull trend. In other words, it didn’t last and the bulls were back to business on Friday. Let’s look at some top stock trades for next week. Top Stock Trades for...
StocksInvestorPlace

The 7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy in July

Buying quality tech stocks has been a great move for those aiming to achieve double-digit portfolio returns over the long term. In the first five months of 2021, the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 index was up about 6%. This index includes the 100 largest businesses listed on the NASDAQ, except for businesses from the financial industry. Therefore, today’s article will discuss seven tech stocks that deserve your attention in July.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BABA, NIO, WYNN, QQQ

After a quiet post-Fed session on Wednesday, we got a burst of volatility on Thursday. U.S. stock futures began selling off overnight, creating a tricky open for those that were overly long coming into the day. That said, bulls rose up to the challenge. Let’s look at a few top stock trades for Friday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,820 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
modernreaders.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 10,180 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $3,313,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Teads (TEAD) Files $100M IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Teads filed a $100 million IPO. The company plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker 'TEAD'. The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.
StocksInvestorPlace

WFC Stock: Why Is Wells Fargo Closing Lines of Credit?

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock is in the news today following the revelation that the bank is closing down all personal lines of credit and doing away with the service. News of WFC closing down personal lines of credit came out yesterday and the company’s stock was down 2.5% when trading ended. Customers were alerted to the change via a letter telling them the change would happen in 60 days.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Membership Collective Group Inc (MCG) Announces 30M Share IPO at $14-$16/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE: MCG) announces 30,000,000 share IPO at $14-$16 per share. The Membership Collective Group is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse group of members from...
Medical & BiotechInvestorPlace

Watch Out for a Selloff in Vaxart Stock

Other than a massive trading spike in Feb. 2020 to $24.90, Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) has gone nowhere. A mid-June upgrade from Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating temporarily lifted VXRT stock, but its price remains low. When vaccines are making headlines every day, why are Vaxart shares underperforming? And why are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy