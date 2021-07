Visa announced on Wednesday that customers using its cryptocurrency-linked credit and debit cards spent more than $1 billion so far this year. Visa continues to take steps toward making crypto transactions easier, and it appears their hard work has been paying off. In a blog post on Wednesday, Visa announced that more than $1 billion has been sending using their crypt-linked cards so far in 2021. “It is clear that the crypto community sees value in linking digital currencies to Visa’s global network,” the post states.