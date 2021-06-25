Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Virginia Heffernan: Britney’s courtroom statement was a woman’s plea for human rights

By Virginia Heffernan, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe testimony of Britney Spears almost defies belief. In an unconventional but poetic speech before a Los Angeles probate judge on Wednesday, Spears described the shock, trauma and manipulation that has characterized her 13-year indenture to what she alleges is a brutal system of subjugation, medicalization and forced labor. What...

www.mdjonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Virginia Heffernan
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Forced Labor#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
News Break
Human Trafficking
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Madonna calls for Britney Spears’ freedom and compares her conservatorship to slavery

Madonna has sided with Britney Spears in her conservatorship battle while comparing the 39-year-old singer’s situation to that of slavery. On 24 June, Spears gave her first public statement about her legal guardianship in the form of an explosive courtroom testimony.The “Toxic” singer claimed that her court-ordered arrangement refused to allow her to remove her birth control device and was preventing her from marrying boyfriend Sam Asghari, with Spears asking for the “abusive” conservatorship to come to an end.Writing on her Instagram Story on Thursday (8 July), Madonna, who collaborated with Spears on the 2003 track “Me Against the...
Colorado StateDurango Herald

Britney, guardianship and a new Colorado law

Not everyone is truly free in our land of the free and the brave. Britney Spears has been a recent high-profile example of how American citizens are regularly stripped of their rights. She is one of many. If you have not followed the story of Spears and her conservatorship, I...
CelebritiesPage Six

Madonna supports Britney Spears: ‘Slavery was abolished so long ago’

Madonna expressed her support for Britney Spears Thursday in an emotional statement on her Instagram Story, decrying her fellow pop star’s conservatorship and calling for her freedom. The “Material Girl” singer, who duetted on “Me Against the Music” with Spears in 2003, blasted the restraints under which Spears has been...
CelebritiesPosted by
NJ.com

Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn, sides with Britney’s plea for freedom in conservatorship battle

Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence on her older sister’s conservatorship Monday in an Instagram post, saying that she supports her sister’s request for freedom. “I’m so proud of her for using her voice,” Jamie Lynn, 30, said in her Instagram stories post. “I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her many years ago. Oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Britney Spears' Father Just Opposed This Request From Her Conservator

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is at the center of the pop star's conservatorship battle, and while he hasn't been speaking out publicly about his daughter, he has been making moves behind the scenes. Britney Spears has yet to file an official petition requesting to end her conservatorship, despite expressing...
Worldgetindianews.com

Tiktok Star Caitlyn Cause Of Death: Australian TikTok star Caitlyn dies at 19, Last & Final Video Explained

A Tik Tok star whose name is Caitlyn Loane has died at the young age of 19. He was an emerging who was getting lots of attention from the public. Her Tik Tok videos were hugely viral on the platform. She spent most of her time on the platform making videos. She had a huge base who adore her so much. Today, this is the saddest news on social media. She had a massive fan following on her social media handles. He was the most inspired and courageous woman. Her death is a big loss to his family. Her fans are in grief after knowing about her sudden death.
U.K.Posted by
Page Six

Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy