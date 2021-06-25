Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

David Zurawik: ‘The People vs. Agent Orange’ on PBS: The documentary as social conscience

By David Zurawik, Baltimore Sun
Marietta Daily Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the jungles of Vietnam in the 1960s to rural Oregon in the ‘70s, Agent Orange burned horrific paths of death and destruction. In terms of birth defects and deformities, think Hiroshima. In terms of rolling hills of green turned to charred hellscapes, think of the worst aftermath of a forest fire that you have ever seen — and then multiply it by the exponential power of toxins associated with this herbicide to live in lakes and underground water supplies poisoning generation after generation.

www.mdjonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agent Orange#Pesticides#American#French Vietnamese#The Dow Chemical Company#Monsanto Company#North Vietnamese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
PBS
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Documentaries
Country
Vietnam
Related
Movieswkar.org

The People vs. Agent Orange | Independent Lens

Mon. Jun. 28 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Two women fight to hold the chemical industry accountable for a devastating legacy. Nearly 60 years following the use of Agent Orange in the Vietnam War—the deadliest use of chemicals in the history of warfare—toxins associated with the herbicide continue to cause devastation in Vietnam and at home in America, where the chemical defoliant was used by the U.S. Forest Service as well as the commercial timber industry. From filmmakers Alan Adelson and Kate Taverna, The People vs. Agent Orange closely follows two women activists as they take on the chemical industry and demand accountability for the devastating legacy caused by the use of this poisonous herbicide.
U.S. Politicssurvivornet.com

Lies, Cover-Ups and Government Conspiracies: ‘The People Vs. Agent Orange’ Chronicles the Fight Against the Use of Cancer-Causing Chemicals

A new documentary reveals the United States’ history of using potentially cancer-causing herbicides and takes a deep dive into the use of Agent Orange in Vietnam. The People Vs. Agent Orange, airing June 28 on PBS and the PBS Video App, focuses on two women, both leading the charge against the poisoning of the people, the land and the wildlife.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Erika Dilday, Exec Director of American Documentary, Talks About 'POV's' New Season and the PBS-Ken Burns Controversy

Erika Dilday, who earlier this year became the first Black executive director of American Documentary Inc., oversees various ventures for the nonprofit, including management of the long-running “POV” series on PBS and “America ReFramed,” a showcase of independent documentaries on the World Channel. Formerly executive director of the Maysles Documentary Center, where she produced Albert Maysles’ final film, “In Transit,” she joined AmDoc from Futuro Media Group, a nonprofit that produces programming including “Latino USA,” where she had been CEO since 2017. She spoke with Variety about the 34th season lineup of “POV,” which she executive produces and kicked off July 5, along with the recent PBS-Ken Burns controversy about diversity and competing with streaming services such as Netflix.
Politicskmuw.org

The Past And Present Of Agent Orange

Most know Agent Orange as the powerful herbicide the U.S military used during the Vietnam War. The goal at the time was to wipe out the food supply in North Vietnam and cripple the Viet Cong army. The chemical had a much more insidious impact. Generations of Vietnamese people have...
conwaydailysun.com

NH PBS wins award for Auto Road documentary

DURHAM — New Hampshire PBS recently received a Boston/New England Emmy Award for its historical/cultural program, "Mt. Washington Auto Road, Road to the Sky." “New Hampshire PBS was honored to create this timeless production that highlights the story of this New England landmark,” said Peter Frid, president and CEO. “Storytelling is what we do and to capture an Emmy validates all of our hard work.”
TV Seriesarcamax.com

David Zurawik: Women who save others fight to save themselves in a storyline that brings grace, depth to TV dramas today

She has a father who is slipping into dementia and has written her and her sons out of his will. Her 21-year-old son won’t leave the nest despite her threats to pour a bucket of water over him to get him out of bed. And after almost three decades as a police detective, she is feeling burned out to the point of a nervous breakdown. And, oh yeah, she just found out from her boss that despite her health, she won’t get a full pension unless she returns to the job and works three more months to make it a full 30 years.
JobsTimes Union

Commentary: Gwen Berry, coercive patriotism and freedom of conscience

Citizens of a certain mindset may be put off by their first sight of Gwen Berry. Her eyelashes are disarmingly long, and sometimes her lips are neon-blue. In the past, she may have issued a few ill-advised tweets. She is a strong, no-nonsense Black woman who isn’t shy about speaking out.
Entertainmentnolangroupmedia.com

4th of July Music and Fireworks on NBC and PBS, Netflix Celebrates ‘We the People,’ Remembering Dick Gregory

Happy birthday, America! As families and friends gather in a way they couldn’t a year ago, a TV tradition continues: All-star concerts and fireworks spectaculars in Washington, D.C. and New York City. If we’d rather be reminded of the nation’s ideals, Netflix’s We the People uses the Schoolhouse Rock approach of animation and music to deliver mini-civics lessons. A new documentary celebrates the life and career of comedian-turned-activist Dick Gregory.
InternetWilson County News

Print vs. social media

Why is a local newspaper important? No other published source digs for facts, validates local events, and shares pictures and articles that are stored like a local newspaper. When these are gone, we will only get our information from those who are unaccountable. Thanks to the ease of access to...
Entertainmentwmar2news

PBS - The American Portrait Project

It's a broad and potentially polarizing question, and PBS set out to answer it via a project that allows people to share their own stories. Using prompts like "a tradition I carry is" or "I was raised to believe", PBS collected more than 14,000 stories from people in every state and territory.
Texas Statethedallasnews.net

Citizens At Last - a timely documentary film that celebrates the persistence of Texas suffragettes to win the right to vote. Airs primetime - PBS World this weekend.

Citizens At Last - a timely documentary film that celebrates the persistence of Texas suffragettes to win the right to vote. This weekend on PBS WORLD stations Citizens at Last Texas Women Fight for the Vote: will air with 610 airdates in 111 markets across 40 states covering more than 80% of the US and can be viewed by two hundred million potential viewers - beginning this coming Friday night July 9 pm in prime time @ 8 pm on East Coast stations & in prime time @ 10 pm on West Coast stations.
Museumskwbu.org

David and Art - “The People’s Art Museum”

The government supported National Gallery is a treasure for the whole country. Last week I mentioned that I had recently spent three days in a row at the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC. If you’re perhaps going there this summer, definitely put the National Gallery on your to-do list.
Arizona Stateazpbs.org

Classical Arizona PBS Player

Central Sound at Arizona PBS records Arizona’s music for the world to hear. Stream these Classical Arizona PBS productions directly on your computer or mobile device here. Click below to enjoy a mix of the finest classical music performances recorded across Arizona by Classical Arizona PBS.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
ScienceUpworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!. Most historians have credited the Greeks with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy