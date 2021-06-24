The Jalen Lewis Blog: Peach Jam, USA Basketball, Busy Summer, Polo G and More

Jalen Lewis is the top frontcourt player in the 2023 class with a who’s who of college suitors like Duke, Kentucky, UCLA, Stanford, California, Michigan and others all in pursuit. This season he averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds a game at Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, Calif.). Now, Lewis has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.