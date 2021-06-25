DDG Crowns Himself the Most Original in His ABCs

Drake SZN is almost upon us. Drizzy's new Certified Lover Boy album still doesn't have a solid release date, but the OVO head honcho keeps hinting that the album will be coming sooner than later. In his most recent revelation about the project, Drake said he is finished recording and CLB is in the mixing stages. On Friday (July 9), Drake was a guest on Sound 42's Fri Yiy Friday show, where he chopped it up with hosts OVO Mark and OVO Noel. In response to one of the hosts saying his daughter wanted to hear new Drake music, the Canadian rap star responded, "You know, Uncle Drake's on his way back home to mix the album, so, she's got a bunch of new tracks coming her way."