‘Supernatural’ Prequel Series In Development

By Claire Epting
A Supernatural prequel series is currently in the works at The CW. The show hails from Jensen Ackles, who played older brother Dean in the original series, as well as his wife Danneel Ackles. According to Deadline, the project will focus on the Winchester parents, and will be titled The Winchesters. Jensen Ackles will also reprise his role of Dean, acting as the narrator of the series.

