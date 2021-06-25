Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach Downtown Trolley to Resume Operations July 1

West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 15 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (June 25, 2021) – The Trolley is back! The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the City of West Palm Beach announce the return of service for the West Palm Beach Downtown Trolley on Thursday, July 1. The Trolley’s two routes connecting downtown to nearby hotspots provide a convenient, quick and free way to experience the best of West Palm Beach.

The Trolley service will return to the same schedules and routes as before the suspension on March 23, 2020. Passengers that have been vaccinated do not have to wear a mask.

“Many downtown businesses and organizations are returning to the office, and our restaurants and retail shops are reaching pre-pandemic levels of activity, so we felt this was the right time to restart service,” said DDA executive director Raphael Clemente. “We will also be following CDC guidelines to assure the safety and health of our passengers and drivers.”

“We are excited to resume West Palm Beach Downtown Trolley service with the Downtown Development Authority,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “The trolley is a convenient, reliable and free method of transportation that connects residents and visitors to jobs, healthcare, education and leisure activities. In line with my work creating a community of opportunity for all, the trolley is important to the economic vitality of our community, the vibrancy of our downtown, and quality of life for our residents.”

The Downtown Trolley was launched by the DDA and the City of West Palm Beach in September 2000. The Yellow Line connects Clematis Street to Rosemary Square, the Kravis Center and the Waterfront. It runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. The Green Line connects Downtown to the Tri-Rail station, Dixie Hwy. and Okeechobee Blvd. It runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Trolley is handicap accessible, runs seven days a week, and picks up and drops off passengers every 15 minutes at designated trolley stops. The Blue Line connects Downtown to Northwood. It runs weekly from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday – Saturday. The Blue Line picks up and drops off passengers every 30 minutes at designated stops.

For live updates, guests can download the WPB Trolley Tracker app on iOS or Android. For more information, please visit www.downtownwpb.com or call (561)833-8873.

About the Downtown Development Authority

The West Palm Beach DDA is an independent taxing district created in 1967 by a special act of the Florida Legislature. Its mission is to promote and enhance a safe, vibrant Downtown for our residents, businesses and visitors through the strategic development of economic, social and cultural opportunities.

For more information about the DDA or Downtown West Palm Beach, please visit DowntownWPB.com or call the DDA at (561) 833-8873.

About the City of West Palm Beach

In partnership with our communities, the City of West Palm Beach delivers exceptional customer service that enhances quality of life. West Palm Beach is a vibrant world-class city.

About the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency

Nationally recognized as one of the most innovative CRAs in the country, the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (WPB CRA) sets the standard for redevelopment through award-winning marketing and branding campaigns, events and attractive business incentive programs. The mission of the WPB CRA is to enhance the viability, long‐term stability and the overall economic health of the Downtown City Center and Northwood/Pleasant City districts, core areas in the City of West Palm Beach. For more about the WPB Community Redevelopment Agency, visit wpb.org/cra.

###

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

