West Palm Beach, FL

WPBFD: Prevent Child Deaths in Hot Cars

Posted by 
West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 15 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (June 25, 2021) – West Palm Beach Fire Chief Diana Matty and the West Palm Beach Fire Department (WPBFD) remind citizens to never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle. Nationwide, 52 children died after being left in hot cars in 2018. While it is never a good idea to leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, doing so can especially deadly during this time of year.

  • Heat stroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children under 15.
  • Cars heat up quickly. In just 10 minutes, a car can heat up 20 degrees Fahrenheit (F) and temperatures can top 150 F in Florida.
  • Children’s bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s body. When left in a hot car, a child’s major organs begin to shut down when their temperature reaches 104 F. Children can die when their temperature reaches 107F.

Tips to Avoid Hot Car Tragedies (Source: American Academy of Pediatrics)

  • Always check the back seat and make sure all children are out of the car before locking it and walking away.
  • Avoid distractions while driving, especially cell phone use.
  • Be extra alert when there is a change in your routine, like when someone else is driving your child or you take a different route to work or child care.
  • Have your child care provider call if your child is more than 10 minutes late.
  • Put your cell phone, bag, or purse in the back seat, so you can check the back seat when you arrive at your destination.
  • If someone else is driving your child, always check to make sure they have arrived safely.
  • Keep your car locked when it is parked to prevent a curious child from entering when no one is around. Many hot car deaths have occurred when a child mistakenly locks themselves inside.
  • Make sure children do not have easy access to your car keys. Store them out of a child’s reach. Teach children that cars are not safe places in which to play.
  • Keep rear fold-down seats closed to prevent a child from crawling into the trunk from inside the car.
  • Remind children that cars, especially car trunks, should not be used for games like hide-and-seek.
West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

