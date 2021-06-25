WPBFD: Prevent Child Deaths in Hot Cars
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (June 25, 2021) – West Palm Beach Fire Chief Diana Matty and the West Palm Beach Fire Department (WPBFD) remind citizens to never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle. Nationwide, 52 children died after being left in hot cars in 2018. While it is never a good idea to leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, doing so can especially deadly during this time of year.
- Heat stroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children under 15.
- Cars heat up quickly. In just 10 minutes, a car can heat up 20 degrees Fahrenheit (F) and temperatures can top 150 F in Florida.
- Children’s bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s body. When left in a hot car, a child’s major organs begin to shut down when their temperature reaches 104 F. Children can die when their temperature reaches 107F.
Tips to Avoid Hot Car Tragedies (Source: American Academy of Pediatrics)
- Always check the back seat and make sure all children are out of the car before locking it and walking away.
- Avoid distractions while driving, especially cell phone use.
- Be extra alert when there is a change in your routine, like when someone else is driving your child or you take a different route to work or child care.
- Have your child care provider call if your child is more than 10 minutes late.
- Put your cell phone, bag, or purse in the back seat, so you can check the back seat when you arrive at your destination.
- If someone else is driving your child, always check to make sure they have arrived safely.
- Keep your car locked when it is parked to prevent a curious child from entering when no one is around. Many hot car deaths have occurred when a child mistakenly locks themselves inside.
- Make sure children do not have easy access to your car keys. Store them out of a child’s reach. Teach children that cars are not safe places in which to play.
- Keep rear fold-down seats closed to prevent a child from crawling into the trunk from inside the car.
- Remind children that cars, especially car trunks, should not be used for games like hide-and-seek.