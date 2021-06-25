NYC is considering a permanent delivery fee cap

New York City could become the next city with a permanent limit on what third-party delivery companies can charge restaurants. Council Members Francisco Moya and Mark Gjonaj are introducing legislation that would remove the expiration date for New York's 20% fee cap. The existing law limits delivery charges to 15% and any other charges to 5%, and was enacted in May 2020 to help restaurants during the pandemic. It will expire 90 days after restaurants are allowed to return to 100% of their seating capacity, unless the new legislation is approved.