10 Things Jeezy Can’t Live Without | GQ

The GQ Recommends team spends a hell of a lot of time digging through deals and drops to bring you well-informed buying advice, from deep dives on the coziest comforters to our weekly Best New Menswear posts to curated intel on the finest swim trunks you can score at Amazon. These 19 best sellers below resonated hard in June—so we gathered them here, figuring that if everyone else liked what they saw, you might, too.