Rolls-Royce Landspeed Collection pays homage to George Eyston

It's hard to get Mansory body kits right. Well, what we really mean is it's hard for Mansory to get pretty much anything right. The German tuning brand has a penchant for going well overboard most of the time. That said, we might have found the exception to that rule. Platinum Motorsports, a tuning company based in Los Angeles, has shared a few images of its newest project: a two-tone Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which just so happens to work.