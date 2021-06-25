Rolls-Royce Landspeed Collection pays homage to George Eyston
Rolls-Royce unveiled the Landspeed Collection today, a mix of special edition versions of the Wraith and Dawn, with special touches added on, inspired by the Bonneville Salt Flats. Why that particular location, you ask? Because the Landspeed Collection is actually a homage to George Eyston, the man who set a new land speed record of 312 mph in 1937, behind the wheel of something that slightly resembled a car and had two Rolls-Royce V12 aircraft engines pushing it forward.www.bmwblog.com