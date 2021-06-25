Cancel
Cars

Rolls-Royce Landspeed Collection pays homage to George Eyston

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolls-Royce unveiled the Landspeed Collection today, a mix of special edition versions of the Wraith and Dawn, with special touches added on, inspired by the Bonneville Salt Flats. Why that particular location, you ask? Because the Landspeed Collection is actually a homage to George Eyston, the man who set a new land speed record of 312 mph in 1937, behind the wheel of something that slightly resembled a car and had two Rolls-Royce V12 aircraft engines pushing it forward.

www.bmwblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Eyston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce#The Landspeed Collection#The Bonneville Salt Flats#V12#The Starlight Headliner
