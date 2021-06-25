Cancel
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Struggles for Recovery

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETH/USD – Daily Chart. After a notable decline move in the market valuation of ETH/USD, price presently struggles for recovery as it is springing from a dip low-trading zone below the value of $2,000. The 50-day SMA indicator has been touched on the buy signal by the 14-day SMA trend-line in an attempt to intercept it to the south as the bearish trend-line drew across them to the downside. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region suggesting that some degree of cautious trading psyches needed to exercise especially during the time that a sell order is exerted at this level of trading situation.

Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Price Stalls at $135 Resistance

The Litecoin price prediction reveals that LTC failed to climb above the $140 level as the price touches the low of $132. LTC/USD once again retests $135 again as the coin prepares for another aggressive push lower. The Litecoin price is currently struggling to cross above the $135 level. Meanwhile, a key level of support remains at $130, but if that breaks with a daily candle close below the level, it may likely slump towards the lower boundary of the channel.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly consolidates around $2,100, push higher today?

ETH retested the $2,200 mark yesterday. ETH/USD continues to consolidate. Market should see a reversal today. Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today as the market has set a higher low over the last 24 hours and bulls prepare to push the market higher. Therefore, we expect another attempt to break the $2,200 resistance and move towards the $2,300 mark from there.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie depending on the market’s sentiment

Wall Street closed with substantial gains, government bond yields bounced. The People’s Bank of China cut its Reserve Ratio Requirement. AUD/USD holds below 0.7500, the risk is skewed to the downside. The AUD/USD pair edged lower for a second consecutive week, although it managed to bounce from a fresh 2021...
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Range-Bound around $493

The Bitcoin Cash price prediction has been trying to break above the 9-day MA but the price has been rejected from several potential resistance levels. According to the daily chart, BCH/USD is still following sideways movement. The 9-day and 21-day moving averages have been acting as support even though the price has not been able to climb above it several times. However, should in case the bulls want to see a shift in momentum, they will need to hold the price above the upper boundary of the channel.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: A test of 1.1920 on the cards

The market’s mood improved ahead of the weekly close, to the detriment of the greenback. ECB Meeting Minutes pledged to preserve favourable financial conditions. EUR/USD is still at risk of falling, despite recovering for two days in a row. The EUR/USD pair extended its recovery on Friday to close the...
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Holds Values in Ranges

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Holds Values in Ranges

BTC/USD – Daily Chart. On the BTC/USD daily chart, the crypto economy holds values in definite range-bound levels. There is a line of variant features of lower-lows and lower-highs around the point of $35,000. The 14-day SMA with the bearish trend-line; conjoined underneath the 50-day SMA indicator. The Stochastic Oscillators are between the ranges of 80 and 40, trying to conjoin the lines as they still somewhat face southbound. That suggests that the market is still under pressure, making the upside movement difficult.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Litecoin, Cosmos, Aave Price Analysis: 11 July

Litecoin’s price movement saw no change over the last 24 hours, but an observation of the charts revealed the alt remained within the trendless price movement zone. Trading volumes for LTC fell by 18.47% over the same period while in the case of ATOM, capital inflows grew. Finally, Aave, despite impressive recovery at the end of June, could not hold on to it as bearish pressure mounted at the time of writing.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash, MATIC, ZCash Price Analysis: 11 July

Bitcoin Cash, MATIC, and Zcash’s trading volumes fell by 34.07%, 32.02%, and 3.17% respectively, over the last 24 hours. BCH noted no considerable price movement over the last few days, however, while MATIC was on a downtrend despite some buying pressure. Finally, Zcash registered some market weakness. Bitcoin Cash [BCH]
Marketsu.today

BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA and DOGE Price Analysis for July 10

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC sets a lower high, prepares to move to $31,000 next?

BTC moved higher yesterday. Lower high set around $34,000. BTC/USD is expected to move lower over the next 24 hours. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish for the upcoming days as a clear higher low was set over the last 24 hours. Therefore, we can assume that bears will take over the BTC/USD price action and push the market even lower early next week.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Faces Rejection at $0.65

The Ripple price prediction reveals XRP starting a slow and steady decline as the coin trades below the key $0.65 level. XRP/USD is slowly declining below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages after touching the daily high of $0.65. With the look of things, the Ripple price might revisit the $0.50 support before it could start another increase. More so, after struggling to stay above $0.65, Ripple started a slow and steady decline to where it is currently trading at $0.62 level which could slowly move into a short-term bearish zone.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum: What does this metric’s new record low mean for ETH’s price?

Ethereum’s price may not reflect it yet, but the leader of altcoins has started to fight back. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum suffered massive losses recently given the downtrend in the Bitcoin market. In fact, Ether has lost nearly 50% of its value since its peak of $4,356 in May. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $2,097. Now, while that may sound like bad news, here’s what might change though.
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin’s 50% Fall Updates Crypto Forecast

Chief investment officer and founder of Guggenheim Partners Scott Minerd, who notably called Bitcoin’s 50% collapse, suggests that the Bitcoin correction might not be over. In a recent CNBC interview, Minerd reflects on his initial prediction, saying that he thought a pullback was likely, given the crypto market’s parabolic rise over the past year.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: Preparing for another downside from $135?

Resistance momentum is slowly increasing around $136. LTC is possibly preparing for another downside to $133. Our Litecoin price analysis shows that the market is slightly bullish today. Yesterday, there was a decline from $133.41 to $128.83 before the market started retracing at 13:00. At the start of the day today, there was a rapid drop from $132.11 to $127.22 in a single hour.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

BTC Price Gains 2.4% to $33,728 – How to Buy Bitcoin Weekend Bulls

Bitcoin has been making great strides in its price action since the May market crash. Bitcoin has shown remarkable resilience in maintaining levels above $30K, a move that has offered support to the rest of the market and protected the market from further crashes. BTC is trading at $3,728 on...
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

EOS Price Up 13.6% to $4.05 – How to Buy EOS Gains

EOS is one of the popular cryptocurrencies in the market currently. With the majority of the market trading in the green zone, EOS has made significant gains in the past 24 hours. Currently, EOS ranks as the 28th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation. The coin is trading at...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin price analysis: BNB consolidates below $320, prepares to break out of consolidation?

BNB set higher low yesterday. Resistance around $320 prevents further upside. Next upswing target around $375. Binance Coin price analysis is bullish for today as the market has set a higher low over the past few days and currently prepared to push higher again. Therefore, we can expect BNB/USD to reach the next target of around $375 next week and continue the several-week bullish momentum.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

DOGE Price Dips 1.6% to $0.217 – Where to Buy Weekend Rally

Dogecoin is currently ranking seventh in the crypto chart because of the size of its market capitalization. DOGE had an uptrend on July 9 after Elon Musk tweeted about the coin stating that its upgrade would merit it to rank above bitcoin and ethereum. However, the uptrend was short-lived, and dogecoin’s bears have resumed.

