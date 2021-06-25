Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Struggles for Recovery
ETH/USD – Daily Chart. After a notable decline move in the market valuation of ETH/USD, price presently struggles for recovery as it is springing from a dip low-trading zone below the value of $2,000. The 50-day SMA indicator has been touched on the buy signal by the 14-day SMA trend-line in an attempt to intercept it to the south as the bearish trend-line drew across them to the downside. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region suggesting that some degree of cautious trading psyches needed to exercise especially during the time that a sell order is exerted at this level of trading situation.insidebitcoins.com