Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Struggles for Recovery

The Bitcoin Cash price prediction has been trying to break above the 9-day MA but the price has been rejected from several potential resistance levels. According to the daily chart, BCH/USD is still following sideways movement. The 9-day and 21-day moving averages have been acting as support even though the price has not been able to climb above it several times. However, should in case the bulls want to see a shift in momentum, they will need to hold the price above the upper boundary of the channel.