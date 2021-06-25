Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Rebounds at Critical Support Line
BTC/USD – Daily Chart. A critical support line is found at the level of $30,000 on the BTC/USD daily chart as it was formerly breached southward during yesterday’s session. But, towards the end, the market started to rebound from the downward move to an increased value above the point currently. The bearish trend-line has drawn to conjoin with the 14-day SMA trend-line underneath the 50-day SMA indicator. The Stochastic Oscillators have moved southbound to touch range 20. And, they are now seemingly attempting to close the lines to probably signal a pause in the falling forces.insidebitcoins.com