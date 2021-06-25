Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania's mask requirement ends Monday

By Sentinel staff
Cumberland County Sentinel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 12:01 a.m. Monday, masks will no longer be required in Pennsylvania except in certain situations outlined in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. “We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, as many Pennsylvanians have taken responsibility for their own health and the health of their communities by getting vaccinated,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a news release announcing the end of the mask mandate. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.”

cumberlink.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pennsylvanians#Health Alison Beam#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Illinois StateTelegraph

Illinois adopts CDC COVID guidelines for schools

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday announced it is fully adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in Kindergarten (K)-12 Schools released today. “Our goal is to protect the health of students, teachers, and staff so that in-person...
Public Healthwvih.com

CDC Issues Back-to- School Guidelines

As teachers and families start to wrap up summer and look ahead to the school year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday teachers and students who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks inside schools. The new guidance states masks should be worn indoors...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Applying for unemployment? Pennsylvania’s work search requirements close to starting back up

PITTSBURGH — Starting next week, anyone applying for unemployment will need to prove they are actively looking for a job. One of the ways that can be done is by going through Pennsylvania CareerLink, which is resuming on-site meetings in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Their office will be open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment.)
Public HealthPosted by
WITF

CDC updates guidelines to protect kids from COVID in school

It’s only July, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is focusing on the coming school year. Today the agency issued updated guidance for K-12 schools, highlighting the importance of getting as many eligible kids vaccinated as possible in order to return classrooms to normal, or near normal. “For...
Butler, PA977rocks.com

Mask Mandate Comes To An End

Pennsylvania’s mask mandate is officially over. The Department of Health lifted the order at midnight—meaning that everybody in the state no longer has to wear a mask whether you are vaccinated or not. Now some businesses are still allowed to require a mask if they choose to implement that rule.
Colorado Stateouraynews.com

Colorado drops school mask requirement

Colorado will no longer require masks in schools, under a new Public Health Order from the Department of Public Health Environment announced Thursday. Previously, schools were one of the few locations where masks were still required for anyone 11 or older, though vaccinated students and teachers could remove them in some cohort settings.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

As pandemic masking requirements end, some Lehigh Valley businesses are erring on the side of caution

Nestled in a small white house on Main Street, the close quarters inside Let’s Play Books Bookstore in Emmaus are part of its charm. They’re also part of the reason why owner Kirsten Hess is asking customers to keep wearing masks despite guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Health Department saying they’re no longer necessary for people who have had a COVID vaccine.
Public Healthmycentraloregon.com

Masks Still Required At St. Charles

Though Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is planning to reopen the state June 30, leaving it up to individual counties to make decisions about masking and social distancing requirements, all St. Charles Health System hospitals and clinics will continue to require masking and social distancing. Screening for COVID-19 symptoms and checking temperatures will also continue at entrances regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
Northampton, PATimes News

Masks still required on public transit

Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority will join public transportation agencies across the region in enforcing mask requirements for riders until Sept. 13, per the mandate from the Federal Transit Administration. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted the masking order for those who are fully vaccinated, it...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Press

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh move ahead with plastic bag bans as Pennsylvania’s preemption nears its end

Harrisburg, Pa. — Cities and townships hoping to ban plastic bags within their borders may finally have the legal authority to do so in Pennsylvania. When the Republican-controlled legislature passed the state budget last week, it didn’t renew a statewide preemption on single-use plastics, opening the door for cities and municipalities to approve new prohibitions or enforce existing bans.
Public HealthPost-Star

Lawyer: Employers can require masks

PLATTSBURGH — Requiring unvaccinated employees to wear masks is 100% within employers’ authority, local lawyer Jacqueline “Jaci” Kelleher said Wednesday. Pointing to the more contagious nature of the newer delta variant of the coronavirus, she said asking whether employers have to require masks is the wrong question. The right question,...
Monroe County, NYWHEC TV-10

DOH: Masks not required for summer school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Students attending summer school won't need to wear a mask, as the New York State Department of Health just changed its guidelines. The DOH confirmed to News10NBC it sent a notice to districts saying it is now treating summer schools the same as summer camps, by encouraging face masks, but not mandating them. Districts can still require students to wear them.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

State officials to adopt new CDC guidelines for mask use in schools

(The Center Square) – A parents group is not on board with the latest guidance on masks in schools from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommended Friday that schools fully reopen in the fall. It also recommended masks be worn by students who are not vaccinated. The CDC also recommended that schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce transmission risk.
Pittsburgh, PAJanesville Gazette

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine a must as delta variant spreads, doctors say

PITTSBURGH — Since the nation’s vaccination efforts began in December, millions have received a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but as the original virus and its variants spread, health experts say there are concerns about another group — those who received the first dose of two-dose courses like Pfizer and Moderna but not the second.

Comments / 0

Community Policy