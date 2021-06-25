Pennsylvania's mask requirement ends Monday

As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, masks will no longer be required in Pennsylvania except in certain situations outlined in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. “We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, as many Pennsylvanians have taken responsibility for their own health and the health of their communities by getting vaccinated,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a news release announcing the end of the mask mandate. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.”