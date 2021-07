Coronavirus cases are surging in rural areas of Africa as the continent faces its third wave of the virus.Places once seen as safe havens from Covid-19 have seen a spike in cases amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant in the continent.The World Health Organisation’s regional office for Africa has said the pandemic is “resurging” in 12 of the continent’s countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.Last week, the WHO’s regional director for Africa said the third Covid wave was “picking up speed, spreading faster, hitting harder”.Rural areas have experienced a rise in cases during...