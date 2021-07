Last year saw the arrival of the mother of all Tom Petty boxed sets, “Wildflowers and All the Rest,” available in editions that extended to as much as five CDs and nine LPs of mostly unreleased music. If that collection was a six- or nine- or 10-course meal, depending on how far you want to stretch the analogy, then the newly released album “Angel Dream” might be considered a quick-and-easy nice surprise of a dessert.