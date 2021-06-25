Cancel
Prestonsburg, KY

Two Arrested in Floyd Co after Deputies Seize Heroin and Meth

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were arrested Tuesday in Prestonsburg after they allegedly brought drugs into Floyd Co. According to the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called to the Prestonsburg Village Shopping Center after receiving a report of possible drug activity. When Deputies arrived at the scene they located a vehicle that matched the description reported and they spotted a man and woman enter a store, while another man and woman stayed in the car. The Deputies approached the vehicle and spoke with the occupants, identified as 35 year-old Cole Salyers of Georgetown, who was wanted in Boyd Co. Salyers reportedly had 12 grams of meth in his possession. He was placed under arrest and charged with possession of meth. The Deputies would go inside the business and located 33 year-old Cody Dennis of Lexington, who was with his girlfriend. Upon questioning Dennis told the Deputies the woman had narcotics in her pants. The Deputies would recover 40 grams of heroin from the woman. Dennis was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin. Both Dennis and Salyers were transported to the Floyd Co Jail and both the women were released.

www.wklw.com
