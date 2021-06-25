Johnson Co Man Injured in Mowing Accident

According to reports from W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue, on Thursday evening around 6 PM, emergency personnel were dispatched to Ky Rt. 581 in the Tutor Key community after receiving reports about a man injured after the riding lawnmower he was operating overturned and rolled down an embankment. When Firefighters arrived at the scene, they used rescue rope to bring the injured man up the hill. The man’s injuries were severe enough that he had to flown out to an area trauma Hospital. A landing zone was set up on the Rt. 3224 bridge at River and HealthNet Air Medical met the ambulance and transported the patient to St. Mary’s Medical Center in W.Va. The man’s identity and the severity of his injuries has not been released.