Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Johnson Co Man Injured in Mowing Accident

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to reports from W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue, on Thursday evening around 6 PM, emergency personnel were dispatched to Ky Rt. 581 in the Tutor Key community after receiving reports about a man injured after the riding lawnmower he was operating overturned and rolled down an embankment. When Firefighters arrived at the scene, they used rescue rope to bring the injured man up the hill. The man’s injuries were severe enough that he had to flown out to an area trauma Hospital. A landing zone was set up on the Rt. 3224 bridge at River and HealthNet Air Medical met the ambulance and transported the patient to St. Mary’s Medical Center in W.Va. The man’s identity and the severity of his injuries has not been released.

www.wklw.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Healthnet Air Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Child Seriously Injured in Lawnmower Accident

A 6-year old Canandaigua boy is listed in stable condition in Rochester after undergoing surgery for injuries he suffered from an accident involving a lawnmower Tuesday afternoon. Police say the 69-year old operator of the lawnmower had placed it in reverse while mowing on his Mobile Road property when the...
Wise County, TXWCMessenger.com

Man dies in accident

A man died after he was impaled by a pipe at a construction site Thursday morning near Boonsville. Randal Peck, 52, of Granbury died on scene from the injury, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said. The accident occurred about 10 a.m. near Texas 199 and Farm Road 920. Peck, a...
Mecosta County, MIwbrn.com

Two Fenton teens injured in Mecosta Co. ATV accident

Two teenagers are hospitalized after suffering injuries in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Mecosta County Saturday. It happened around 11:27 a.m. on 30th Avenue near Arthur road in Sheridan Township. The Mecosta County Sheriffs Office says two teenagers from Fenton, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, were riding an...
Missouri StateKMZU

Blue Springs man injured in a one-vehicle Clay County accident Friday

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man was injured in a Clay County accident Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Larry L. Leek, 39, was driving a Ford F-150 westbound on Interstate 435, at the 44.8 mile marker, around 3:37 p.m. Friday. His vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, he overcorrected, ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. His truck came to rest on its wheels, but he was ejected. Leek was transported to Liberty Hospital by Kansas City EMS with moderate injuries.
Summit County, OHcleveland19.com

Driver critically injured in Northfield Center Township accident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Copley Township man suffered life threatening injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier. Summit County Sheriff deputies said the accident happened on June 23 around 10:15 p.m. Deputies said the driver was south on State Route 8 near I-271 when he lost control of...
Missouri StateKMZU

St. Joseph man seriously injured after Buchanan County motorcycle accident ejects both riders

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. — Two St. Joseph residents were injured in a Buchanan County accident Saturday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Larry E. Johnson, 65, of St. Joseph, was driving a Harley Davidson Softail on Missouri Route 371, about four miles south of Faucett, around 10:35 a.m. Saturday. His motorcycle crossed the center line and side-swiped a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Angela R. Mears, 56, of Faucett. Johnson’s Harley overturned, ejecting both occupants, slid off the west side of the roadway and struck the guardrail. Johnson’s passenger, Krystyna M. Johnson, 49, also of St. Joseph, was minorly injured. Johnson was seriously injured. Both were transported to Mosaic by Buchanan County EMS for treatment.
Missouri StateDaily Journal

Two injured in Thursday accident

A two-vehicle accident caused injuries for two motorists on Thursday in Washington County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, Lee Zettler, 32, of Richwoods, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country westbound on Highway 47 Thursday evening. The report states that, at 6:30 p.m., Zettler...
Suffolk, VASuffolk News-Herald

Man killed in train accident

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to the scene of a fatal accident involving a Norfolk Southern train and a pedestrian that occurred Thursday morning in the area of North 10th Street in the Lloyd Place neighborhood. Preliminary investigation found that an adult male, whose age and...
Albertville, ALSand Mountain Reporter

APD officer injured in car accident

An Albertville Police Officer escaped serious injury in an accident early Tuesday morning. According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, patrolman Matt Smith (no relation to the police chief) was patrolling Rose Road near the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater when a driver pulled out in front of him from Thaxton Street. The incident occurred at about 7:30 a.m.
Iowa Statekmaland.com

Adair County accident injures 3

(Adair) -- Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Adair County Wednesday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on Interstate 80 near Adair shortly before 8 p.m. Authorities say a 2013 Toyota Camry driven by 68-year-old Pamela Willey of Rock Springs, Wyoming was eastbound on I-80 when it rear-ended a 1999 Peterbilt semitrailer driven by 64-year-old Robert Johnson of Crescent. The semi was disabled in the roadway from a previous accident occurring minutes earlier. Willey's vehicle came to rest partially under the trailer.
AccidentsUS News and World Report

Woman Killed in Tubing Accident, 2 Others Injured

ROANOKE, W.Va. (AP) — A woman was killed and two others were injured in a tubing accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake in West Virginia, authorities said. A boat was pulling the women on a tube Sunday evening near the Vandalia boat ramp, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. It appears the driver of the boat swung the tube too close to a rock wall causing a collision, the statement said. One woman died and two others were flown to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.
Dodge County, WIwtmj.com

Man injured after fireworks accident in Dodge County

A Dodge County man is recovering after he was injured by fireworks last Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office says they got word of the accident around 7:15 p.m. on June 26, 2021 at a property on Highway 16/60 in the Town of Lowell. The 55-year-old was flown to UW Hospital in...
Sandusky, MIsanilacbroadcasting.com

Sandusky man injured in Washington Township accident

A 25-year old Sandusky man was injured in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Sanilac County’s Washington Township. Sanilac County Sheriff Lieutenant Nathan Smith says Central Dispatch received a call just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday that a vehicle was overturned in a ditch on Old 51, near Washington Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a 2003 BMW driven by the 25-year old Sandusky man was heading south on Old 51 when he lost control and entered the south ditch. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its roof. The driver of the vehicle was treated on scene by Sanilac EMS and then transported to McKenzie Hospital in Sandusky for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, and the accident remains under investigation.
Mecosta County, MICadillac News

Evart man injured in Mecosta Co. crash

BIG RAPIDS — A 31-year-old Evart man was injured Monday when he was in a single-vehicle crash in Mecosta County. At 6:34 p.m. Monday, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle personal injury crash on 230th Avenue approximately a half-mile north of 19 Mile Road in Green Township. The crash investigation revealed the Evart man was traveling southbound on 230th Avenue in his truck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy