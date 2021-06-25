Cancel
U.S. Politics

No Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated Feds on Official Travel

By Courtney Bublé
GovExec.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government has lifted all limits on official travel for fully vaccinated federal employees, according to new guidance. That means they will not have to self-quarantine or be subject to testing before or after domestic travel, unless required by their destination. The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force posted the new...

