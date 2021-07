We’re heading into the summertime, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start preparing for the fall!. Many people have already booked their Disney World trips for the Halloween/fall season, and this year, you can celebrate by visiting the Disney After Hours BOO Bash. The seasonal event is being offered in place of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year, but it’s going to be a bit different than usual. We reached out to our readers to find out their thoughts, and they had some strong opinions about the BOO Bash!