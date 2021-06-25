Sigrid streams piano version of Mirror single

The horrors of life as a twenty-something: You’re having less sex, working constant overtime, and handing over most of your paycheck to a landlord who won’t bat an eyelid if the black mold in the ceiling gives you lung disease. Self-worth is a fleeting commodity, sanity even more so. The Goon Sax have always had the market cornered on tales of young-adult embarrassment—their songs cover scenarios like cutting your own hair and being left on read in the group chat. On Mirror II, the Brisbane trio’s third album and first for Matador, they dig deeper, cataloging embarrassment and every emotion in spitting distance: shame, disgust, malaise, anxiety, discomfort, disconnection, fear, and, above all, cringe. Far from a downer, the album is breathlessly chic, less chaos-for-chaos’-sake than their previous work but kookier where it counts. It’s shittier than ever to be young; Mirror II, like the best documents of youthful discontent, makes it sound gothic, glamorous, and fucking cool.