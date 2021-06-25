Cancel
Sigrid streams piano version of Mirror single

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigrid released her Mirror single back in May. Sigrid has echoed back to her Dynamite single of four years ago with a new, piano-led version of Mirror. “The piano has always been my favourite place to be.It’s where I forget everything that I need to do, or should do…and it’s kinda the same in the studio when writing songs,” she says.

www.live4ever.uk.com
