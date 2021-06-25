EUR/USD retreats from weekly highs, drops below 1.1950 as US yields soar

Slowing Global Recovery, Rising Inflation, Covid Cases Weigh on Risk. Summary: The Swiss Franc soared 1.17% against the US Dollar (USD/CHF to 0.9150 from 0.9252) as FX traders switched into risk-off mode driven by uncertainty surrounding the pace of the global economic recovery. The rising spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 cases in many parts of the world saw investors and traders move out of stocks and risk currencies into bonds and haven FX. An unexpected rise in initial US Jobless Claims in the latest week to 373,000 (against estimates of 350,000) from an upwardly revised 371,000 (from 364,000) further weighed on market sentiment. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield slid to 1.29% (from 1.32% yesterday), the lowest level since mid-February. The Australian Dollar slumped 0.74% to 0.7428 (0.7485) as Sydney’s delta strain coronavirus outbreak reached a record daily high since it started in mid-June. Australia’s lockdown during school holidays is seen as another blow to domestic tourism. Against the Japanese Yen, the other traditional haven currency, the Greenback slid 0.78% to 109.77 (110.57). Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga placed Tokyo under a state of emergency that would continue through the Olympic Games (23 July to 8 August). This was due to rising coronavirus cases amidst a slow vaccination rollout. The Euro gained 0.44% to 1.1845 (1.1807 yesterday) after hitting an overnight high of 1.1868. Yesterday the ECB set a new symmetrical inflation target at 2%, in a bid to give Euro zone economies a longer recovery window. Sterling consolidated, easing to 1.3783 (1.3803) ahead of today’s release of UK Industrial and Manufacturing Production as well as May’s GDP reports. Risk-off saw the Greenback rally against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/CNH pair (US Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) jumped to an overnight high at 6.5011 from 6.4745 before settling at 6.4935. China’s latest crackdown on foreign-listed Chinese firms added to the sour risk environment. Today China releases its June CPI and PPI data.