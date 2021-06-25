Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EUR/USD retreats from weekly highs, drops below 1.1950 as US yields soar

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS yields move higher near the end of the week, helping the dollar. EUR/USD’s rebound limited by 1.1970, losses momentum. The EUR/USD pulled back sharply during the American session after hitting weekly highs at 1.1976. Higher US yields gave the dollar a boost, and the pair retreated to 1.1936. US...

www.fxstreet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Usd#Eur Usd#American#Treasury#Dxy#The Federal Reserve#Ism#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessInvestorPlace

How to Adjust Your Portfolio for Falling Bond Yields

A brief collapse in bond yields around the world hit markets hard Thursday. The recent catalyst for falling yields was the European Central Bank’s (ECB) announcement Thursday it would tolerate up to 2% annual inflation over the “medium term” — essentially ignoring its current inflation target of just below 2%.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Markets and central bankers play chicken with inflation

Precious metals markets are putting in a mixed performance this week as inflation uncertainties drive divergences across other asset classes. The bond market is rallying strongly in spite of the Fed’s apparent plans to taper its Treasury purchases in months ahead. Bond buyers are betting that inflation won’t be a problem for years to come.
BusinessFXStreet.com

What drove USD/JPY below 110?

Ask anyone and they will agree that economic activity in the U.S. is picking up with businesses enjoying a much needed post pandemic recovery. The airports were packed when I traveled to and from Hawaii last week with restaurants booked far in advance. The Federal Reserve recognizes this resurgence in demand and based on the last central bank meeting minutes, a growing number of policymakers think asset purchases need to be reduced sooner than anticipated.
BusinessFXStreet.com

CHF Soars, JPY, EUR Up, AUD, Asian, EMFX Slump, Stocks, Yields Slide

Slowing Global Recovery, Rising Inflation, Covid Cases Weigh on Risk. Summary: The Swiss Franc soared 1.17% against the US Dollar (USD/CHF to 0.9150 from 0.9252) as FX traders switched into risk-off mode driven by uncertainty surrounding the pace of the global economic recovery. The rising spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 cases in many parts of the world saw investors and traders move out of stocks and risk currencies into bonds and haven FX. An unexpected rise in initial US Jobless Claims in the latest week to 373,000 (against estimates of 350,000) from an upwardly revised 371,000 (from 364,000) further weighed on market sentiment. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield slid to 1.29% (from 1.32% yesterday), the lowest level since mid-February. The Australian Dollar slumped 0.74% to 0.7428 (0.7485) as Sydney’s delta strain coronavirus outbreak reached a record daily high since it started in mid-June. Australia’s lockdown during school holidays is seen as another blow to domestic tourism. Against the Japanese Yen, the other traditional haven currency, the Greenback slid 0.78% to 109.77 (110.57). Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga placed Tokyo under a state of emergency that would continue through the Olympic Games (23 July to 8 August). This was due to rising coronavirus cases amidst a slow vaccination rollout. The Euro gained 0.44% to 1.1845 (1.1807 yesterday) after hitting an overnight high of 1.1868. Yesterday the ECB set a new symmetrical inflation target at 2%, in a bid to give Euro zone economies a longer recovery window. Sterling consolidated, easing to 1.3783 (1.3803) ahead of today’s release of UK Industrial and Manufacturing Production as well as May’s GDP reports. Risk-off saw the Greenback rally against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/CNH pair (US Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) jumped to an overnight high at 6.5011 from 6.4745 before settling at 6.4935. China’s latest crackdown on foreign-listed Chinese firms added to the sour risk environment. Today China releases its June CPI and PPI data.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index track T-bond yields to bounce off 50-SMA

DXY consolidates the previous day’s pullback from three-month high. US Treasury yields rebound from February lows amid covid concerns. Rising wedge near the multi-day top keeps buyers cautious. US dollar index (DXY) seesaws around 92.40, up 0.05% intraday, amid early Friday. In doing so, the greenback gauge tracks the Treasury...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: The bearish call for XAU/USD remains intact

Gold price appears to lack a clear directional bias, ranging in Thursday’s trading band near $1800. Thursday’s Doji keeps sellers hopeful amid dollar’s rebound, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs. Daily technical setup still favors the bears as 200-DMA appears elusive. “Gold traders remain hopeful that recovery headwinds would compel central banks...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde, ECB minutes

EUR/USD recovered sharply from the previous day’s low near 1.1780 on Friday. ECB announced a new monetary policy strategy on Thursday, adopting a 2% inflation target. US dollar index remained steady below the 13-week high near 92.45. EUR/USD accumulated minor losses on Friday morning Asian’s session. The pair took shelter...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY plummets below 110.0 as US dollar retreats

USD/JPY extends the previous session’s losses on Friday. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Yen gains on its safe-haven appeal amid risk aversion. USD/JPY edges lower on Friday in the initial Asian session following the previous day’s sharp downside movement. The pair fell more than...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Lower lows hint at further declines

The UK will publish growth and production figures on Friday. Sterling under mild pressure amid a dismal market’s mood. GBP/USD is technically bearish and could lose the 1.3700 threshold. The British Pound remained under pressure, with GBP/USD ending Thursday with modest losses around 1.3770. The pair was confined to a...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD flirts with 3-day highs near 1.1870

EUR/USD re-tests the key resistance around 1.1870. The dollar remains on the defensive on risk-on mood. The Fed publishes its Monetary Policy Report later in the session. The buying pressure in the European currency remains well and sound and now pushes EUR/USD back to the 1.1870 region, or 3-day highs.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

The dollar is strengthening a tad, the yen lags

PBOC RRR cut rumours and the resulting risk-off were yesterday’s main drivers, totally eclipsing the ECB’s strategy review announcement. Stocks tumbled more than 2% in Europe as lingering growth concerns reached a culmination point. US stocks shed more than 1.5% in early trading but an intraday recovery capped losses at less than 1% eventually. We saw a similar pattern in core bond yields as well. Long tenors first tanked 4 (Germany) to 6 (US) bps only to pare losses as some calm returned. The US curve bull steepened with markets further pricing out Fed rate hikes, pushing yields 2.1 bps to 3.7 bps lower in the 2y-5y segment. The decline in the 10y and 30y eased with losses of ‘only’ 2.3 bps and 1.1 bps and were, unlike previously, driven by faltering inflation expectations. The German curve fully reversed an initial bull flattening to finish unchanged. The euro shook off an ugly two days and excelled along with safe havens including the yen and Swiss Franc. That happened even before panic on bond markets ebbed away. EUR/USD rebounded from south of 1.18 to close at 1.1845. USD/JPY slid to below 110. Euro strength and minor sterling weakness propelled EUR/GBP from the 0.855 June support area towards but below 0.86.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY spikes to 110.00 as US Treasury yields recover

USD/JPY rebounds sharply from the early dip in the European trading hours. 10-year US Treasury yields rebound from sub 1.30 level and gain more than 3%. US Dollar Index continues to push higher toward 92.50. After edging lower in the earlier trade session fluctuating in a narrow trade range below...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Global stocks rebound even as UK GDP disappoints

The British pound was little changed on Friday after the relatively disappointing economic data from the UK. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the economy expanded by 0.8% in May, lower than the previous expansion of 2.0%. This decline is a sign that the economic growth started to weaken even as the economy continued to reopen. Further data showed that the UK industrial production rose by 0.8% while the manufacturing production fell by 0.1%. The two were below the median estimate of 1.5% and 1.0%, respectively. Additionally, the UK construction output declined by 0.8% after falling by 0.7% in the previous month.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Five reasons to expect sterling to fall back down

"It's coming home" – that cheer to England's football team may be at the top of Brits' minds ahead of the final against Italy on Sunday. For GBP/USD, perhaps "it is coming down" would be more appropriate. Cable has run up to 1.38, taking advantage of a dollar breather – but there are five reasons to expect the pair to swing back down.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD holds near daily lows in risk-off turn in US markets

NZD/USD suffers in a bout of risk-off to lowest levels since 21 June. US data uncovers cracks in the US economic recovery. NZD/USD is trading at 0.6944 in early Asia and down over 1% on the day as high-beta currencies take a hit. The currency fell from a high of...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates lower in broad risk-off

GBP/USD holds close to weekly lows in broadly risk-off markets. Investors are prepping for an earlier than an anticipated move by the Fed. FX markets are showing a distinct risk-off flavour on Thursday. The mood is weighing on currencies such as Sterling that has fallen to its lowest against the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD in a third week of declines? Delta, data and dollar

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls regain traction but more evidence needed to signal reversal. Cable regained traction on Friday after negative tone prevailed during this week, with three-day drop ending with a hammer candle that generated initial bullish signal. Fresh advance nearly fully reversed losses of this week but needs lift above pivotal barriers at 1.3887/97 (falling 20DMA / Fibo 61.8% of 1.4001/1.3731 bear-leg) to confirm reversal signal and open way for stronger recovery. Formation of bullish engulfing today would add to positive tone, but stall of 19-d momentum rally on approach to centreline and subsequent descend, warn that recovery may run out of steam. Read more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy