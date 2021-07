Hey, Steve we was reading in the paper a while back, you said something kind of strange!. That you were proud to be a “country hick,” now that needs some explaining!. OK, fellas I’ll try! I was born and raised right here in Keene just like you, Jethro, Chester and Amos. I grew up in the ’50s when Keene was still quite rural. My dad was a country veterinarian and had a large animal practice, mostly cows. He attended to many of the sick animals on some of the area farms back then.