How do you make a game like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword even better?. According to some people, you smash the disc with a hammer, seal the pieces in concrete and fire it into the sun. Skyward Sword is certainly divisive and, with its HD re-release, you can expect the arguments to start all over again. We’re reserving judgement till we get our hands on Skyward Sword HD, though we do think Hyrule’s inhabitants are idiots for not just drowning anyone whose name begins with Ganon.