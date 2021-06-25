Cancel
Yakima, WA

Mel’s Diner in Yakima is Still Serving Delicious Food Since 1982

By Sarah J
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 16 days ago
Whew! Mel's Diner in Yakima is OPEN and ready to serve hungry guests, including the regulars that have been enjoying their morning coffee and catch-ups there since 1982!. Foodie Fridays with Sarah J powered by Coca-Cola of Yakima and Tri-Cities was a breakfast date this morning for me and the hubs. Mel's Diner is open daily from 6:00 am - 2:30 pm and located at 314 N 1st St, Yakima, WA 98901, with dine-in and curbside pick-up available!

94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

