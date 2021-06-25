Don’t let xenophobia take root in Montclair. Reject Kahane’s racism (Town Square)

Children as young as 5 or 6 years old are very observant, inquisitive and can ask questions. The scenario I’m about to portray is made up, however could happen in real life. Mom and Dad are either smoking or growing marijuana in their cellar for their own recreational or medicinal use. Their children grow up seeing this. When a child enters school, they are taught by their teachers at a young age that drugs are bad, and continue drug education into junior high school, being told about the evil of drugs. When these children start asking Mom and Dad about their use of marijuana they are told drugs are bad. but marijuana is a good drug. and helps mommy and daddy to relax. As these children enter high school and observe their peers smoking marijuana, they think to themselves: If Mom and Dad smoke and grow marijuana it can’t be that harmful. So they begin smoking marijuana.