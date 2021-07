The cinematic adaptation of the 1997 namesake novel by American author Arthur Golden, ‘Memoirs of a Geisha’ (2005) is a period drama film about love, loss, faith, and resilience. The movie revolves around Chiyo Sakamoto (Ziyi Zhang), a girl sold by her family to a prominent geisha house in Kyoto, and follows her incredible journey to becoming the most prominent geisha in the city. And then the war comes, and the protagonist is forced to leave that life behind. Throughout all the happiness and hardship she experiences, she holds on to her strong romantic feelings for a businessman who showered her with incredible kindness when they first met. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Memoirs of a Geisha.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.