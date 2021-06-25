Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Saint Louis, MO

HOORAY! Lake Saint Louis Fireworks are back!

newstime-mo.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long year of COVID restrictions, masks, social distancing, vaccinations, and NO FIREWORKS, the Lake St Louis Ambassadors are announcing that the fireworks show is on for 2021. The Ambassadors have a new vendor in 2021 with many years of experience in large and prestigious venues. The show is significantly increased from past years and special attention given to adding unique features to the display. All followed by an ULTRA finale! The Ambassadors sincerely hope you will enjoy this special celebration of our country's independence in beautiful Lake Saint Louis. The show kicks off at 9:30 PM. Be sure to tune your radio to FM 100.7 during the show.

www.newstime-mo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Saint Louis, MO
Lake Saint Louis, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Fireworks Show#Covid#Ambassadors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WeatherKPVI Newschannel 6

July Fourth fireworks and festivals burst across the St. Louis area

This year, celebrating our independence means fewer restrictions. Last year, the pandemic had more of us staying home, grilling with small groups in our yards and dodging bottle rocket debris from the neighbor’s amateur fireworks display. Nobody paraded on Market Street downtown or through Webster Groves, Bridgeton or St. Charles,...
Politicsleedaily.com

4th of July Fireworks St. Louis Updated Schedule

Are you looking for a place to watch the 4th of July fireworks and celebrate Independence Day in St. Louis? Here’s a list of completely updated schedules in your county. Jefferson Barracks Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, Lemay. Live Music at 7:00 pm. Fireworks follow. Six Flags Fireworks. July 3 and July...
Weathertheshoppersweekly.com

Carlyle Lake Fireworks Spectacular Postponed

The Fireworks Spectacular to be held this Saturday, July 3, has been postponed until Labor Day weekend due to unforeseen circumstances. There will also be no food vendor. Although there will not be a fireworks display, the Dam Jam, Sandcastle Building Contest, and Beach Games are still scheduled to take place in the Dam West Day Use Area, so there is still plenty of fun to have at Carlyle Lake. Visitors are also reminded that fireworks, including sparklers, are not permitted on Corps of Engineers property.
Politicsnonpareilonline.com

No fee to watch Friends of Lake Manawa fireworks display

The Friends of Lake Manawa fireworks display, which will begin at dusk Friday at Lake Manawa, does not have an admission fee. The $3 fee mentioned in an article in Sunday’s Nonpareil is the normal charge for admission to the beach area (except for those younger than 2) at Lake Manawa State Park. Those who watch the fireworks from outside the beach area will not have to pay a fee.
Medical Lake, WAcheneyfreepress.com

Fireworks temporarily banned in Medical Lake

MEDICAL LAKE — Spokane County District No. 3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach has declared a temporary ban on fireworks in the city due to extremely dry conditions and increasing fire potential brought on by excessive heat and a prolonged period without significant precipitation. The move is made under Section 5.10.060...
Caroga Lake, NYLeader-Herald

Pine Lake Park to host fireworks

CAROGA LAKE — The Pine Lake Park will have its annual fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. Saturday at 129 Pine Lake Road, according to a news release. The parking and admission is $10 per car or $3 per person for walk-ins. There are no coolers, bags, or alcoholic beverages allowed at the event. The attendees should arrive early as parking space is limited at the event.
Lake Saint Louis, MOnewstime-mo.com

Lake Saint Louis Anglers Club Kids Fishing Derby a Success!

On Saturday, June 12th from 9:00am - Noon, 131 young anglers made their way to the Main Marina on Lake Saint Louis to battle it out for fish catching glory! It was a hot day but that didn't stop these girls and boys from catching a ton of fish. This was a free event put on by the Lake Saint Louis Anglers Club. Once the kids were signed up, they were able to choose a prize of rod/reel combos, fishing kits, nets, tackle boxes, etc. The club provided bait and help rigging up their fishing poles. The kids also enjoyed participating in a casting contest and a shore lunch of hotdogs, chips, soda, and water was provided/sponsored by the Lake Saint Louis Community Association. Thanks to those that volunteered their time to help and thanks to the Sponsors that helped fund this great community event.
Horn Lake, MSWREG

Fireworks cause at least 5 fires in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. – Fireworks were responsible for at least five fires during a three-hour period Sunday night, the Horn Lake Fire Department said. One of those fires destroyed a man’s house as he slept inside. Surveillance video shows what appear to be children setting off fireworks before and after...
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Primate Canopy Trails to open at Saint Louis Zoo on Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo’s newest attraction is set to on Monday!. On July 12, the Michael and Quirsis Riney Primate Canopy Trails will open. The 35,000-square-foot outdoor expansion is connected to the Primate House and has been under construction since late 2019. The $13 million exhibit has eight new outdoor homes for primates and is a first-of-its kind primate habitat that includes climbing structures for guests to explore the forest canopy next to the animals.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

SAINT LOUIS ZOO WASTE HAULING RFP 2021

The Saint Louis Zoo seeks bids from qualified contractors to submit proposals for Saint Louis Zoo Waste Hauling RFP 2021. Bid documents are available as of June 30, 2021 on the Saint Louis Zoo website: stlzoo.org/vendor.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital to break ground on expansion this fall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital plans to break ground this fall on a new expansion. The Ambulatory Surgery Center will have four operating rooms, a dedicated sterile processing department, capability to manager overnight stays and 21,000 square feet of additional shell space for future expansion as needed. The three-story building will be located at the corner of LaSalle Street and Grand Boulevard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy