HOORAY! Lake Saint Louis Fireworks are back!
After a long year of COVID restrictions, masks, social distancing, vaccinations, and NO FIREWORKS, the Lake St Louis Ambassadors are announcing that the fireworks show is on for 2021. The Ambassadors have a new vendor in 2021 with many years of experience in large and prestigious venues. The show is significantly increased from past years and special attention given to adding unique features to the display. All followed by an ULTRA finale! The Ambassadors sincerely hope you will enjoy this special celebration of our country's independence in beautiful Lake Saint Louis. The show kicks off at 9:30 PM. Be sure to tune your radio to FM 100.7 during the show.www.newstime-mo.com