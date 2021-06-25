Why Chang-Díaz Became The ‘Instant Frontrunner’ Among Democrats In The Governor's Race

Massachusetts State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz announced her candidacy for governor this week, joining a Democratic primary field consisting of Harvard professor Danielle Allen and former State Senator Ben Downing. Meanwhile, on the Republican side of things, incumbent Gov. Charlie Baker has yet to declare whether he will seek a third term, while some other, more conservative members of the party say they are considering jumping in — a symbol of the intra-party divisions still rocking the Massachusetts GOP in the post-Trump era.