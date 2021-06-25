Controversy Is Brewing In The Craft Beer World

The famously white-male dominated craft beer industry is facing growing calls for change from within, as women and people of color in the field share stories of sexism, racism and harassment they have faced while on the job. In for Jim Braude on Greater Boston, Adam Reilly was joined by Maureen Fabry, co-owner and head brewer of CraftRoots Brewing in Milford, and Dani Babineau, CEO and co-founder of Redemption Rock Brewing Co. in Worcester.