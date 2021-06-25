Cancel
Shark Week 2021: Your guide to all 32 specials

By Dan Snierson
EW.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, it's safe to leave the house again again. But don't wander out too far past the break this summer, because danger lurks. Brace for the return of Discovery's summer tradition, 33 years running: a giant wave of programming focused on the fierce apex hunter of the sea. This year's festivities boast a record number of hours of programming (45) and specials (32) - and it all begins unusually early, with a trio of specials debuting July 1 on Discovery+. (Forget normal-size predators of Oz, these are Mega Predators of Oz.) Then, from July 11 to July 18, Shark Week 2021 welcomes Tiffany Haddish, William Shatner, the Jackass crew, Brad Paisley, Sharknado's Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, and other celebs who are trying to get up close but not too personal with the sharks. The Air Jaws team is back, you'll get new insights into how tiger sharks give birth, cow carcasses will be fought over near Norfolk Island, and shark-themed episodes of Josh Gates Tonight air July 11 to July 15 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. In addition, Discovery+ debuts the Eric Bana-narrated doc Envoy: Shark Cull on July 1, the competitive docuseries Shark Academy on July 11, and the Eli Roth-directed documentary Fin on July 13. Plug your nose, sublimate your fears, and consider EW your very own bite attendant as we exclusively reveal the Shark Week 2021 schedule.

