From a Certain Point of View: What’s Your Favorite Episode of The Mandalorian Season 2?

Relive the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian as LEGO reveals their newest Star Wars buildings set. Moff Gideon's ship comes to life in amazing block format coming in at 1,336 pieces with 5 mini-figures. The Imperial Cruiser will measure 22.5 inches long and will feature 2 rotating turrets with spring loaded action, 2 mini TIE fighters, and a hatch that shows off the cabin. As for mini-figures, the set will include The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon, the brand new Dark Trooper, and of course, The Child. The set is loaded with awesome detail and accessory that can keep fans busy for days, and I hope we can get a Dark Trooper set later on to army build these deadly troopers. The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Imperial Light Cruiser is priced at $159.99 and is set to release on August 1, 2021. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find this set and other new Mando releases here.