Belfast’s ‘Dirty’ Sign War a Fun Way To Attract Visitors to Maine Midcoast City

It used to happen twice a day in Brewer when a loud blast would sound from a horn mounted on the auditorium. But why?. When I was a very young child, I remember hearing the horn clearly from my house on Silk Street. As a matter of fact, sometimes my mother would get startled by the horn and quietly comment how she wished they'd quit it. I remember asking her why it blew and she would tell me that the second horn, which sounded at 9:00, was a curfew for kids. All children were supposed to be home by that time and off the streets of Brewer. But I'm not sure if she ever explained the first horn to me, which sounded each day at noon.