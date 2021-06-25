Hula studio, hot rods will put on a show in Newcastle

Sunday’s “Hot Rods, Hot Dogs & Hula” gathering on Main Street, presented by the Newcastle Community Association, will include two appearances by Hlau Hula Pono. Between enjoying all the hot rods – there were 33 entered in the show as of Thursday morning – people can enjoy performances described by Hlau Hula Pono owner Pam Akina as “part show and part demo to show what we do in our studio.” The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and hula performances are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 11:30.