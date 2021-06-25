Cancel
Weekly Focus – Euro Area Recovery Gathers Steam

By Danske Bank
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket sentiment remained volatile this week with further declines in US yields despite last week’s hawkish Fed surprise. Comments from Fed members confirmed that a debate on QE is on the cards, but also that policy rate changes are not around the corner. EUR/USD remained below 1.20 and we see scope for further USD upside after the summer (see FX Strategy – Snap reversal of reflation has taken EUR/USD lower, 21 June). Bank of England kept its policy rate and bond buying pace unchanged and pledged to maintain its accommodative policy stance until there is clear evidence that inflation will stay above target for a sustained period. Discussions on the ECB strategic review are also gathering pace in the Governing Council. While ECB policymakers still remain apart on a new inflation strategy, there is growing consensus to include climate and owner-occupied housing in their decisions. As we argued in ECB Research Strategy Review: ‘leaving no stone unturned‘, 18 June, we expect a rather muted market reaction to the strategic review.

