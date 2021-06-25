Cancel
Stocks

Sunset Market Commentary

By MarketPulse
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been quite the challenge for both markets and analysts to find topics to spice up the trading day. We had set our hopes for today on the May PCE deflator release to perhaps, just maybe, possibly break the post-Fed stalemate on markets. That’s pretty difficult when the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge couldn’t be more close to expectations. The headline figure accelerated from 3.6% y/y to 3.9 y/y while the core measure rose from 3.1% to 3.4%. Investors understandably didn’t react. Inflation is high and above target but that’s not new and markets currently still buy into the “it’s all temporary” narrative. They also realize that from the June month on, statistical base effects start to drop out the equation. It means we normally should see less of these eyepopping inflation numbers going forward. The ongoing deadlock is also driven by this week’s flurry of contradicting Fed speeches, making it difficult for markets to pick a clear side. In this respect, we’re looking forward to the economic calendar for the upcoming week, which contains several key data including US ISM business confidence and the June payrolls. These could help investors making up their minds. For today however, we’ll just have to settle for a very slight US Treasury outperformance with the 5y yield declining 1.4bps. Other yield changes are negligible. German yields rise 1.1 bps (5y) over 1.6 bps (10y) to 2.1 bps (30y). Peripheral spreads are mostly unchanged. Italy (+2 bps) underperformed. European stocks underperform the US slightly, with small declines of 0.2%. In the US, both the S&P500 and Nasdaq open at yet another record high (+0.2-0.4%).

