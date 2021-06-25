Focus Physical Therapy Provides The Highest Level Of Safe, Compassionate And Tailored One-On-One Care
If you’re looking for a revolutionary physical therapy experience, look no further than Focus Physical Therapy in Santa Clarita. At Focus Physical Therapy, empathy and compassion is the #1 tactic to treat every patient that comes through the doors. Head therapist and owner Adam Laraway has treated patients in his field for over 20 years serving the Antelope Valley, and now his hometown of Santa Clarita.www.hometownstation.com