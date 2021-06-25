10 Years of Excellence: VSN’s No. 2 Girls Golfer of the Decade

Faith McIlvian doesn’t mind coming up short on a golf course. After all, the former Marriotts Ridge standout is at her best with a putter or wedge in her hands. Her short game, she said, “is the sharpest part of my game,” helping her to win back-to-back Class 1A/2A individual state championships — one of only three girls from the Baltimore Metro Area to achieve that feat during the decade — while anchoring three state title teams under Marriotts Ridge coach Mark Dubbs.