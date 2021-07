HUDSON — When Hudson boys golf coach Ben Mitchell started out the 2021 boys golf season, he had a strong feeling of what this iteration of the Tigers could do. With a solid core of golfers, Mitchell's team exceeded expectations in the campaign, finishing in a tie for the Lenawee County Athletic Association championship with Hillsdale and had a number of individuals that competed in the LCAA slate finish the regular season as either first or second team All-LCAA golfers.