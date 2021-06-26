City Band’s only concert set for July 1

The Great Bend City Band will perform its only concert of 2021 at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, in the Clayton M. Moses Bandshell/Thelma Faye Harms stage at Jack Kilby Square. Band organizer Kurtis Koch said the band will premiere a composition entitled “Remember Pearl Harbor.” This work was originally written as a big band arrangement by Don Keith and the late big band leader Sammy Kaye as a tribute to the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. Steve Lueth, former Great Bend City Band director, was asked to arrange the music for concert band.