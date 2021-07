Senator West asked that the following personal message be sent for possible dissemination to your readers. Thank you for any assistance possible. A former U.S. Commander-in-Chief has made it his habit to immediately label any claims, no matter how factual, not aligned with his branding of information as “a witch hunt” or “a hoax.” But a bill that will if passed – create confusion for voters and reject ballots for reasons now legal under law under the guise of ensuring voting integrity, that’s the real hoax.