Fallout 76 players who have stuck with the Brotherhood of Steel storyline all this time will finally be able to experience the conclusion courtesy of today’s update via the Steel Reign questline. The questline is now available to players, as are new crafting options, a new season, a new vendor, and wallet upgrades. The update weighs in at 7.1 GB, so it’s not the heftiest beast around. It shouldn’t take anyone long to jump into the new stuff. In addition to all of the above, there are a bunch of bug fixes, design updates, and balance changes. You can see the entire changelog here.