While studying social sciences, you must have been so encouraged to use non-conventional sources of energy. You must have read all about the production and handling and setting up hydropower, tidal energy, geothermal energy, and many other forms. They truly are the best way to conserve something for the future; otherwise, what would you leave behind for the next generation? Floods, droughts, and famines? Having learned all that, it must have been disheartening to know that the world does not care about those sources. People are still bent on finishing up every last piece of coal and petroleum, forgetting that they are only limited up to a certain quantity. Not to mention the air pollution they cause.